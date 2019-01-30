KL Rahul picked in India A squad for first unofficial Test against England Lions; Ankit Bawne named captain
The 14-member squad led by Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne also features Jharkhand fast bowler Varun Aaron, who last wore national colours way back in 2015 in a rain-marred Test match against South Africa in Bengaluru.
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 5 wickets
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
As BJP challenges TMC’s hegemony in West Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha polls, expect state to revisit its gory history
-
Political violence in West Bengal has historical roots: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, more bloodshed likely
-
ICICI Bank loan controversy: BN Srikrishna panel finds former CEO Chanda Kochhar violated lender's code of conduct
-
Illegal sand mining Part II: Gujarat government's claims of drone surveillance deterring mafia fall flat
-
Premier League: Newcastle stun Manchester City to hand Liverpool title boost; United rescue point against Burnley
-
Firstpost at Sundance: Delhi Crime Story reconstructs 2012 gangrape case with sensitivity, not sensationalism
-
Amid Brexit uncertainty, British Jews seek German citizenship; embassy received 3,380 applications since June 2016 referendum
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
Perumal Murugan: 'Our society doesn’t have the right attitude towards reading and engaging with a book'
-
सूरत में नरेंद्र मोदी LIVE: एक मोदी नहीं है, सवा सौ करोड़ मोदी है जो देश बदल रहे हैं
-
स्वरूपानंद का अल्टीमेटम: 21 फरवरी को शुरू होगा राम मंदिर का निर्माण
-
बीजेपी के पॉलिटिकल कुंभ में जारी है राजनीतिक दोस्ती बचाए रखने की कवायद
-
राहुल को पर्रिकर की चिट्ठी, आपने पांच मिनट की मुलाकात को राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए किया इस्तेमाल
-
पीएम मोदी को सोते हुए राफेल की फोटो दिखाई देती है: राहुल गांधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7937
|124
|3
|New Zealand
|5402
|110
|4
|South Africa
|5393
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4812
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
New Delhi: Opener KL Rahul will be playing for India A in their first unofficial Test against England Lions to be held in Wayanad from 7-10 February.
The 14-member squad led by Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne also features Jharkhand fast bowler Varun Aaron, who last wore national colours way back in 2015 in a rain-marred Test match against South Africa in Bengaluru.
Statistically, Aaron with 25 wickets from seven Ranji Trophy matches, hasn't had an exceptional season but as per sources close to selection committee, the once injury-prone Jharkhand speedster will be monitored in order to broaden the fast bowling pool.
File image of KL Rahul. Reuters
That's the reason that two tearaway quicks in veteran Aaron and young Avesh Khan have found berth along with Shardul Thakur, who is coming back from a long lay-off and current A team regular Navdeep Saini.
The team doesn't have too many surprises as most of the domestic performers have found their place in the squad.
All-rounder Jalaj Saxena, after another good season is now back in the A team mix , while Siddhesh Lad has also been rewarded for his consistent show over the past few seasons.
Incidentally, legendary Sunil Gavaskar in one of his recent columns had questioned about Lad being repeatedly ignored by the selection committee for various A team assignments.
Openers Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran along with middle-order batsman Ricky Bhui and leg-spinner Mayank Markande have all got the nod.
The squad doesn't contain any top performers from either Saurashtra or Vidarbha, as the Ranji Trophy final will only get over on 7 February.
Squad: Ankit Bawne (Captain), KL Rahul, AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (WK), Jalaj Saxena, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Sharadul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Varun Aaron.
Updated Date:
Jan 30, 2019 17:52:42 IST
Also See
Siddhesh Lad interview: 'Crisis man' tag feels like I have achieved something in Mumbai cricket
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Kerala ride on Basil Thampi, Sandeep Warrier's fiery show with ball to seal first-ever semi-final spot
Former captains, senior MCA officials meet to discuss Mumbai Cricket's way forward after dismal year