KL Rahul pens heartfelt note after being ruled out of India vs South Africa T20I series

India were dealt a blow as KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were ruled out of the upcoming South Africa series. In Rahul’s absence, Rishabh Pant will take over as the captain of the side while Hardik Pandya has been named as his deputy.

Releasing a statement, the BCCI informed: "Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.”

The selectors have also not included any replacements for both these players and the injured duo will now head to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide the future course of treatment.

After the news broke, KL Rahul took to social media where he shared a heartfelt message and said that he was gutted to miss out on the series. He also wished Rishabh Pant the best of the luck for the upcoming challenge.

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon," KL Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Rishabh Pant - who had to brief the media on the eve of the match - said that he was yet to "digest" the fact that he was getting to captain the Indian team, but promised that he would put his best foot forward.

Pant is no stranger to captaincy – he has been the skipper of Delhi Capitals over the last couple of season and has also the experience of captaining the Delhi team in Ranji Trophy. The first match of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa will be played in Delhi on 9 June.