ENG in WI | 4th ODI Feb 27, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 29 runs
AUS in IND | 2nd T20I Feb 27, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 02, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 02, 2019
IND vs AUS
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
KL Rahul leaps to sixth position, Glenn Maxwell rises to third place after successful T20I series in ICC rankings

Rahul, who made a successful comeback with scores of 47 and 50 in the just-concluded T20 series against Australia, jumped four rungs to the sixth position with 726 rating points.

Press Trust of India, Feb 28, 2019 16:51:43 IST

Dubai: Comeback man KL Rahul was the lone Indian to feature in the top 10 batting list, even as Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai jumped 31 spots to be placed at career-best seventh position in the latest ICC T20I Players Rankings issued on Thursday.

Rahul, who made a successful comeback with scores of 47 and 50 in the just-concluded T20 series against Australia after going through a tough time due to a chat show controversy, jumped four rungs to the sixth position with 726 rating points.

India's Lokesh Rahul celebrates after his Fifty runs during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia, in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

KL Rahul scored 50 and 47 in two T20Is against Australia. AP

Formerly top-ranked Virat Kohli (up two places to 17th) and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (up seven places to 56th) have also gained among Indian batsmen.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (up 12 places to 15th) and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (up 18 places to a career-best 43rd) have also advanced.

However, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has dropped two places to occupy the fourth spot.

Among others, Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell rose significantly in the recent ICC T20I Player Rankings after superb show with the bat in the series against India.

Maxwell, who was the top-ranked batsman in the format a year ago, has gained two slots to reach third position after scores of 56 and 113 not out that helped complete a 2-0 victory in India, Australia's first series win in over a decade against the 2007 T20 World Cup champions.

Hazratullah has gained a whopping 31 slots to reach a career-best seventh position after aggregating 204 runs in the 3-0 series victory over Ireland, that included an incredible 162 not out, the second highest score in T20Is.

The left-hander slammed 11 fours and 16 sixes during the 62-ball knock and helped his team post the highest ever T20I total of 278 for three.

For Australia, D'Arcy Short has gained eight slots to reach eighth position among batsmen while Nathan Coulter-Nile has gained four slots to reach 45th position among bowlers after taking four wickets against India, including a player of the match haul of three for 26 in the first match.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has gained 12 slots to reach 30th place and Usman Ghani has moved up 25 slots to 79th among batsmen while Mujeeb-ur-Rehman has moved from 42nd to 40th in the bowlers' list.

For Ireland, Kevin O'Brien has gained 10 places to reach 61st among batsmen while Peter Chase has moved up 22 slots and is now ranked 99th among bowlers.

In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, India have retained their second position while Australia have overtaken South Africa and England to reach third place and to within two points of India.

Afghanistan and Ireland retain eighth and 17th positions, respectively.

Pakistan lead the team rankings with 135 points, 13 points ahead of India.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 16:51:43 IST

Tags : D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Hazratullah Zazai, ICC t20i Player Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah, K L Rahul, Kevin O'Brien, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Virat Kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

