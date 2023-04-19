Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has dropped a sharp judgment right before Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sehwag, who used to play for Delhi Capitals under their former name Delhi Daredevils, believes the RR captain Sanju Samson is no match for LSG’s KL Rahul.

“If you talk about establishing yourself in the Indian team, I believe KL Rahul is far better than Sanju Samson. He has played Test matches and scored hundreds in many countries. He has performed well in ODIs, both as an opener and in the middle order, and has also scored runs in T20 cricket,” Sehwag said on a Cricbuzz discussion.

So far in the current season, Rahul has only scored 155 runs in five matches while Samson is a little ahead of him with 157 runs.

KL Rahul may not yet have met the expectations people have had of him, but in the last couple of innings, his shape has improved.

“KL Rahul is back in form. He scored runs in the previous match. Yes, his strike rate may not have met people’s expectations, but his form is a great sign,” Sehwag added.

Although LSG lost their last match to Punjab Kings, Rahul smashed an impressive 74 off 56 balls.

Samson also seems to be in solid shape as he knocked off 60 in 32 balls to take his side to a 3-wicket win against Gujrat Titans.

The former explosive hitter also underscored that the Royals lack a threat in the bowling department except for Trent Boult.

“Rajasthan doesn’t have any other fast bowler apart from Trent Boult who has express pace or is very dangerous. They do have dangerous spinners, but if KL Rahul bats for long, he will surely take them apart.”

