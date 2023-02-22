KL Rahul’s lean patch has become the talk of the Indian cricket community. The right-handed opener’s uninspiring performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy have prompted players like Venkatesh Prasad to call for his removal from the playing XI. On the other hand, former India opener Aakash Chopra has backed KL Rahul. In the midst of a heated debate between the two cricketers on the India opener, Harbhajan Singh has now come out in defence of KL Rahul.

Taking to his Twitter account, Harbhajan tweeted, “Can we leave KL Rahul alone guys? He hasn’t done any crime. He is still a top player and will come back strong. We all go through such patches in international cricket. He is not the first or the last one. So please respect the fact that he is our own player and have faith in him.”

Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2023

Harbhajan’s tweet comes against the backdrop of a war of words between Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad over KL Rahul. The ex-India quick had accused Chopra of calling him “an agenda peddler” in his YouTube video regarding his comments on the opener. He also refused Chopra’s offer of a video chat on the issue.

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 https://t.co/GhlfWI0kHA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad has questioned KL Rahul’s selection in the playing XI multiple times in the last few weeks. The former pacer has alleged that the opener’s selection is based more on “favouritism” than his performances.

As for KL Rahul, the opener has been going through an extended lean patch in the past few months. The right-handed batter has scored 38 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (three innings). In the Nagpur Test, KL Rahul could score only 20 runs. In the fixture at Delhi, the opener struggled to leave a significant mark and was dismissed for 17 and 1 in the game.

While calls have been growing to drop KL Rahul from the remaining India vs Australia Tests, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have spoken out in his favour. In a post-match interaction, Dravid said that the right-handed opener has just been going through a “phase” and reminded critics of his past performances in South Africa and England.

The third India vs Australia Test is scheduled for 1 March at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. KL Rahul remains in the squad for the remaining two Border-Gavaskar Trophy fixtures.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.