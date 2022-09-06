KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to tie knot at Sunil Shetty’s Khandala residence: Reports

Since Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty revealed her daughter, Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot, their wedding has become the buzz of the town.

The couple has been together for quite some time now. Recently, they have also relocated into a lavish flat with a view of the sea in Mumbai’s B-town sector, Bandra and living together. Following Suniel Shetty’s disclosure of Athiya’s and Rahul’s marriage, it is now being reported that the couple will exchange vows at the veteran actor’s Khandala house, ‘Jahaan’.

According to Pinkvilla, the couple has chosen to forgo any ceremony at luxurious hotels and will love to celebrate the special event only with their near and dear ones. Additionally, the wedding planners recently paid the bungalow a visit to have a look. Their close friends and family members have been asked to remain available from the end of December through the first week of January.

However, no exact wedding date has been revealed by anyone as it will be finalised based on Rahul’s match schedule.

Sunil Shetty broke his silence over the matter during a recent interview with Instant Bollywood. While being asked about Athiya and Rahul’s marriage plans, he said that in the coming days, Rahul has a number of assignments with India including the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, South Africa Tour and Australia Tour.

“They will get married after their work responsibilities are over. A marriage can’t happen in a single day,” the Border actor further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



For around three years now, the couple has been dating. They have been noticed at events like movie screenings and celebrity parties. Rahul and Athiya also share photos of one another on social media quite frequently. Their relationship came to light after the India opener wished his partner on her birthday in 2021 by uploading an adorable picture on his Instagram handle. They were also spotted at the premiere of Shetty’s brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap in December 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)



Rahul is now out for UAE and playing in the Asia Cup. After his golden duck in the first match, the right-handed batter bounced back well in the following matches. He scored 36 runs against Hong Kong and then made a quickfire 20-ball 28 against Pakistan in the Super Four clash. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty’s last movie appearance came in 2019 when the Hero actress featured in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

