KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Kolkata Knight Riders got back to winning ways with a crucial win over Mumbai Indians in their last match. They made as many as five changes in their convincing win as they brought back Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson and Pat Cummins.

They have chopped and changed a lot and now they will have to make a forced change as Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the tournament and it will once again impact their combination when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 61 of the IPL. This fixture will take place in Pune.

On the other hand, the SunRisers Hyderabad have lost a lot of momentum, but their fate still remains in their own hands as they come into this game with 10 points in 11 games and with 3 matches still to go, they would look to win all three and get to 16 points. However, they are on a 4-match losing spree and copped a hammering in the last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The onus now lies with captain Kane Williamson and the top order to get runs up front against the KKR pace bowling attack. Williamson, in particular, has had a very mediocre season so far and this is the time when he would need to step up and carry the responsibility of his team. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram have been very good in the middle order, while the bowling, despite having the pace and experience, has leaked far too many runs in the recent games.

KKR, on the other hand, were superb against the Mumbai Indians in their last game and that win should give them a lot of confidence and motivation coming into this match. They will need to go all out in their pursuit for playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi

