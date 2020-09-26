IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs SRH Match: Russell dimisses Pandey, Nabi joins Saha

Leading edge and the fielder at third-man misjudges the catch. Four crucial runs for Saha and SRH!
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|127/3 (18.0 ov) - R/R 7.06
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Batting
|30
|29
|1
|1
|Mohammad Nabi
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Pat Cummins
|4
|0
|19
|1
|Andre Russell
|1
|0
|9
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 121/3 (17.4)
|
6 (6) R/R: 18
Wriddhiman Saha 4(1)
Mohammad Nabi 1(1)
|
Manish Pandey 51(38) S.R (134.21)
c & b Andre Russell
Russell strikes with a high full-toss as Pandey departs after playing a good knock. Manish Pandey c and b Russell 51(38)
BIG WICKET!
David Warner hands a simple catch to bowler Varun. Soft dismissal and the skipper must be livid with himself. Warner c and b Chakravarthy 36(30)
BOWLED!
Cummins is happy as he knocks the off-stump. Bairstow walks back to the pavilion. Bairstow b Cummins 5(10)
KKR playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
SRH playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner (capt), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Pitch report: A pronounced green grass covering. We haven't seen a lot of swing with the new ball, it will be interesting to see how it goes. The only advantage down the ground is that wind will push the ball when you hit it but all in all, it's a beautiful surface, reckon Ian Bishop and JP Duminy.
After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 118/2 ( Manish Pandey 50 , Wriddhiman Saha 24)
Cummins into the attack. Good start from the pacer, giving away two singles in the first two balls. After the four in the third ball, Cummins comes back well to give away just two runs from the three balls. That's the end of Cummins when it comes to bowling. Four overs, 19 runs for one wicket.
Good work from Manish Pandey but he knows the job is not done yet. 50 off 35 balls.
Just wide from the man at mid-off. Manish Pandey gets the boundary!
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 110/2 ( Manish Pandey 44 , Wriddhiman Saha 22)
Varun to Manish Pandey. Flight in the first ball as Pandey goes for the big hit but fails in the timing so just one run. Saha comes down the track and hits the ball straight to deep square-leg fielder for another single. Pandey then finds the gap on the leg-side and takes two runs. After a single, Saha leaves the fifth ball expecting it to be signalled wide but on-field umpire says no. A six to end his quote of four overs. Nevertheless, good effort from the spinner.
Finally!
Saha down the track and beats the deep square-leg fielder for a much-needed six!
After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 99/2 ( Manish Pandey 40 , Wriddhiman Saha 15)
Narine in for his final over. Saha not going for the big hits yet. Takes a single off the first ball. Pandey then hits straight to mid-wicket fielder for one run. Saha attempts a slog sweep in the third ball but misses it and it's a leg-bye one run. Three singles in the final three balls. So Narine finishes his four, giving away 31 runs for no wickets.
Manish Pandey’s SR in middle-overs in IPL:
2017 - 117.3
2018 - 111.2
2019 - 116.0
Overall - 118.7
After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 93/2 ( Manish Pandey 37 , Wriddhiman Saha 13)
Nagarkoti continues. Saha tries for the big hit in the first ball but fails to find the gap. He takes two and follows it up with another double on the off-side. In the third ball, he tries to beat the mid-wicket fielder but once again fails to find the gap. Just a single. Pandey smashes a four but Nagarkoti does well in the following deliveries. Two singles to end the over. Timeout now!
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Cummins into the attack. Good start from the pacer, giving away two singles in the first two balls. After the four in the third ball, Cummins comes back well to give away just two runs from the three balls. That's the end of Cummins when it comes to bowling. Four overs, 19 runs for one wicket.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the only teams without points in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, having lost their opening encounters to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively, and the upcoming battle between the two teams in Abu Dhabi will be all about staving off the bottom spot and collecting first points on the board.
SRH had made a fine comeback after RCB's young opener Devdutt Padikkal produced a scintillating 56 off 42 while opening alongside Aaron Finch on IPL debut. The Sunrisers kept picking wickets at regular intervals after Padikkal's dismissal, with skipper Virat Kohli falling cheaply for 14, although AB de Villiers' 51 gave them a boost in the slog overs as they finished on 163/5.
Despite losing David Warner early, Jonny Bairstow and No 3 batsman Manish Pandey had things fairly under control with a solid 71-run second-wicket stand, but the 'Orange Army' lost the plot once the two were sent back to the dugout. From 121/2, the Sunrisers collapsed to 153 all out to suffer a 10-run loss.
The match between KKR and MI was, even more, one-sided, the latter extending their domination over Dinesh Karthik's outfit with a massive 49-run victory. After a blip with the bat in the opening game against CSK, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a 54-ball 80 as his team finished on a competitive 195/5.
KKR, in reply, lost wickets from the word 'go', and barring the partnership between Karthik and Nitish Rana, never quite were able to steady the ship during the innings and produce a counter-attack at some stage that would put their opponents under pressure. It took one outstanding over from Jasprit Bumrah, who like Rohit also got his rhythm back in this game, to seal the game in MI's favour as the pacer removed Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in a space of a few deliveries.
The biggest talking point from the KKR-MI match was Pat Cummins' inability to make an impact with the ball. The star Aussie pacer, who was sold to the Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore in the last player auction, did not even complete his quota of four overs as he was smashed for 49 runs.
Cummins, however, did highlight his handiness with the bat later in the match as he smashed four sixes in Bumrah's final over in his 12-ball cameo of 33, and skipper Karthik came to his rescue after the match, saying one bad performance alone couldn't define him, indicating the team leadership might be backing him for a few more games.
Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik
Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.
