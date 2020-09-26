IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs SRH Match: Russell dimisses Pandey, Nabi joins Saha

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Cummins into the attack. Good start from the pacer, giving away two singles in the first two balls. After the four in the third ball, Cummins comes back well to give away just two runs from the three balls. That's the end of Cummins when it comes to bowling. Four overs, 19 runs for one wicket.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the only teams without points in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, having lost their opening encounters to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively, and the upcoming battle between the two teams in Abu Dhabi will be all about staving off the bottom spot and collecting first points on the board.

SRH had made a fine comeback after RCB's young opener Devdutt Padikkal produced a scintillating 56 off 42 while opening alongside Aaron Finch on IPL debut. The Sunrisers kept picking wickets at regular intervals after Padikkal's dismissal, with skipper Virat Kohli falling cheaply for 14, although AB de Villiers' 51 gave them a boost in the slog overs as they finished on 163/5.

Despite losing David Warner early, Jonny Bairstow and No 3 batsman Manish Pandey had things fairly under control with a solid 71-run second-wicket stand, but the 'Orange Army' lost the plot once the two were sent back to the dugout. From 121/2, the Sunrisers collapsed to 153 all out to suffer a 10-run loss.

The match between KKR and MI was, even more, one-sided, the latter extending their domination over Dinesh Karthik's outfit with a massive 49-run victory. After a blip with the bat in the opening game against CSK, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a 54-ball 80 as his team finished on a competitive 195/5.

KKR, in reply, lost wickets from the word 'go', and barring the partnership between Karthik and Nitish Rana, never quite were able to steady the ship during the innings and produce a counter-attack at some stage that would put their opponents under pressure. It took one outstanding over from Jasprit Bumrah, who like Rohit also got his rhythm back in this game, to seal the game in MI's favour as the pacer removed Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in a space of a few deliveries.

The biggest talking point from the KKR-MI match was Pat Cummins' inability to make an impact with the ball. The star Aussie pacer, who was sold to the Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore in the last player auction, did not even complete his quota of four overs as he was smashed for 49 runs.

Cummins, however, did highlight his handiness with the bat later in the match as he smashed four sixes in Bumrah's final over in his 12-ball cameo of 33, and skipper Karthik came to his rescue after the match, saying one bad performance alone couldn't define him, indicating the team leadership might be backing him for a few more games.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

