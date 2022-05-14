Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Update: Venkatesh chops on as Jansen strikes early

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 14 May, 2022

14 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

37/1 (4.5 ov)

Match 61
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad
37/1 (4.5 ov) - R/R 7.66

Play In Progress

Nitish Rana - 17

Ajinkya Rahane - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 9 12 0 1
Nitish Rana Batting 17 11 1 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Marco Jansen 2 0 9 1
T Natarajan 0.5 0 17 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 17/1 (2)

20 (20) R/R: 7.05

Nitish Rana 17(11)

Venkatesh Iyer 7(6) S.R (116.66)

b Marco Jansen
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH cricket score, 61st IPL Match Live Coverage: Marco Jansen steams in from the other end. Rahane gets going in this over, pulling a short-of-length ball over long leg to collect the first six of the innings. Jansen though, strikes three balls later as Venkatesh ends up chopping the ball onto the stumps to depart for 7. Eight runs and a wicket from the over.

19:50 (IST)

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 20/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 9 , Nitish Rana 0)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Another testing over from Jansen, the South African seamer mainly focusing on the short-of-length deliveries. Just two added to the KKR total in this over, including a leg bye. Kolkata doing themselves no favour by going at a meagre five-an-over.

Full Scorecard
19:47 (IST)

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 18/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 8 , Nitish Rana 0)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Excellent second over from Bhuvi, with just one coming off it — courtesy a single to Rahane in the fourth ball. Pressure once again on Kolkata early in their innings after losing a wicket early.

Full Scorecard
19:44 (IST)

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 17/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 7 , Nitish Rana 0)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Marco Jansen steams in from the other end. Rahane gets going in this over, pulling a short-of-length ball over long leg to collect the first six of the innings. Jansen though, strikes three balls later as Venkatesh ends up chopping the ball onto the stumps to depart for 7. Eight runs and a wicket from the over.

Full Scorecard
19:43 (IST)
wkt

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: BOWLED! Venkatesh Iyer chops on to the stumps while looking to punch a short-of-length ball in front of square, as Marco Jansen gets the early breakthrough for the Sunrisers! KKR 17/1

V Iyer c Jansen 7(6)

Full Scorecard
19:40 (IST)

After 1 over,Kolkata Knight Riders 9/0 ( Venkatesh Iyer 6 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Venkatesh Iyer opens the account right away with a single off the first delivery, and collects the first boundary of the innings four balls later with an exquisite punch down the ground. Bhuvneshwar’s also a tad wayward in his first over, conceding a couple of wides. Muted appeal for LBW against Rahane in the fourth delivery, and Sunrisers would’ve had their first breakthrough had the umpire raised his finger as this was found to be clipping the top of leg. Nine from the over.

Full Scorecard
19:38 (IST)

IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start off with the brand new ball in hand. Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane to begin KKR's innings as usual.

Full Scorecard
19:10 (IST)

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer: If you see the records, the team that has batted first have been able to defend the total, and also the previous performances that we had, batting first suits us a lot. We were forced to make changes this time as Pat is injured, Umesh comes in for him, and Sam comes in for Sheldon Jackson.

Kane Williamson: We were going to have a bat as well. Both guys that were injured, Natarajan and Washington, are back along with Jansen. We haven’t been quite at our best in the last few, so want to turn that around. As the pitch has changed, we need to keep adapting.

Full Scorecard
19:04 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer opts to bat!
 

Full Scorecard
18:55 (IST)

Pitch report by Deep Dasgupta:

Tonight’s going to be the last game here at the MCA Stadium in Pune. It started off with 210 scored by RR, but in the last few games, the run rate has come down from 9.2 to 6.1. There is a fair bit of grass and it’s lively. It’s firm as well, and there will be something for the seamers as well. The track is rolled quite nicely, so might not grip. The ball will come on to the bat nicely. The batters should have the last laugh.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Preview: The form of Kane Williamson will be the focus when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. While KKR come into this match after thrashing Mumbai Indians in their last match, qualifying for the playoffs looks very unlikely.

Shreyas Iyer captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the toss during match 25 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 15th April 2022 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Kane Williamson. Sportzpics

They can still challenge Sunrisers, who need to win their remaining three matches if they have to end with 16 points and hope to make it to playoffs.

However, SRH have lost a lot of momentum as they come into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats and a lot of their problems hinge around the failure of the batting order.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 14 May.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will start at 7 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (C), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wk), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod

Updated Date: May 14, 2022 19:47:06 IST

