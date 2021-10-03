Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the pile in the IPL 2021 league table with only two wins from 11 games. They are already out of the playoffs race and from here on it's about fighting for the pride for Kane Williamson and Co.

But this fight for pride can play spoilsport for other teams who are looking to qualify for the knockout. One such team is Kolkata Knight Riders who will be facing Hyderabad on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KKR with five wins from 12 games are placed fourth in the table with 10 points and have a good chance of making it to the playoffs. However, a defeat on Sunday could end their hopes with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings also on 10 points.

Kolkata come into the match after suffering a five-wicket defeat against PBKS. KKR failed to defend a target of 166 against PBKS and will look to quickly bounce back against SRH to get their campaign in order. One of the major concerns for KKR is the form of captain Eoin Morgan. The lack of runs from the Englishman's bat has weakened the team's middle-order.

SRH also lost their last match, by six wickets against Chennai Super Kings. SRH management recently outcasted David Warner from the team setup after the Aussie struggled consistently with his batting. But the change has not brought them the desired results. Though they won against Rajasthan Royals to bring an end to their losing streak, their poor batting once again came back to bite them as they could only post 134/7 against CSK batting first. SRH batters will need to come good together to put up a challenge against KKR.

Here's all you need to know about the 49th match of IPL 2021 between KKR and SRH:

When will the 49th match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and SRH take place?

The match between KKR and SRH will take place on 3 October 2021.

What is the venue for the KKR vs SRH match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the KKR vs SRH match start?

The KKR vs SRH match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs SRH match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

