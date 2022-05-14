KKR vs SRH Head to Head record in IPL 2022: All You Need to Know

Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that has gone off the boil after four straight losses, will take on a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders to stay in the IPL play-off race here on Saturday.

SRH come to this match placed sixth with 10 points and they now need to win all the remaining matches to make it to 16 points and salvage any hopes of making it to the play-offs.

On the other hand, KKR have 10 points and with only two more matches to go for them, they can just get 14 points and it will not be enough since Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are already in the top four with 14 points from 12 games.

It remains interesting to see how this match pans out considering it is a must-win game for SRH, while KKR are still not mathematically out. They need to win both their matches and then require the other results to go their way.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head:

Total – 22

Kolkata Knight Riders – 14

SunRisers Hyderabad – 8

No result - 0

KKR vs SRH previous game

In the last match between these two sides, SunRisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in Mumbai.

Last five results:

SunRisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by Super Over

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 Wickets

KKR vs SRH Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi

