IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Update and Score: KKR opt to bowl, Anukul Roy handed debut

Team Changes: Two changes for KKR as Shivam Mavi and Anukul Roy replace Harshit Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. One change for RR. Karun Nair comes in for Daryl Mitchell.
TOSS - Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and KKR will bowl first.
Debut Alert: Anukul Roy has been handed his KKR cap!
Pitch report: It's a balmy evening in Mumbai. The pitch is very hard and extremely dry. LSG posted 195 in the last match and expect a high scoring game tonight. The team winning the toss should bat first. It will take a bit of spin but overall, it will be a high scoring match.
For KKR, no batter has averaged over 40. Andre Russell has the highest average for then with 37.83. It's a big cause for concern. They need a collective batting effort. Even Shreyas Iyer hasn't looked at his best. A batting turnaround could do a whole lot of good for KKR.
Their bowlers battled hard. They sent back Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan inside the powerplay. But then lost their way as Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied the ship and brought MI back on track. The bowlers lacked incision. They battled back in the match at the end but it was a little too late. Tim David played a 9-ball 20 cameo to take MI past the finish line with 4 balls to spare.
RR has a similar batting problem in their last match, against MI. They lost Padikkal inside the powerplay and couldn't get going. Worse thing was they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jos Buttler played well on a slow wicket and hit 67 runs off 52 balls. However the rest couldn't put up a significant score and they ended up posting a middling 158/6.
KKR's bowling wasn't that incisive defending the moderate target. They utilised as many as 8 bowlers. Umesh Yadav as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/24. Narine again bowled well giving away just 19 from four overs and picking up a wicket. But the rest didn't step up and couldn't pick regular wickets. DC chased down the target with four wickets and one over to spare.
In their last match, KKR's batting again let them down. Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer departed inside the powerplay. Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship but KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Nitish Rana played a crucial knock o 57 off 34 balls while Rinku Singh played a handy innings of 23 off 16 balls. However, they could manage just 146/9. A collective batting performance was the need of the hour.
RR's journey so far: RR have had a decent run so far in the tournament. They sit third in the table with 12 points. They started their journey with a thumping 51-run win over SRH in their opening match. They made it 2 in 2 with a 23-run win over Mumbai Indians in the second match. They however suffered a blip in their next encounter, losing to RCB by four wickets. But then got past the finish line in the next match with a 3-run win over LSG. They lost to GT by 37 runs in the next game but got their mojo back with three wins in a row, beating KKR, DC and RCB. They however suffered a loss against MI in their last game. They would look to get back to winning ways amid intense competition.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping to snap a five-game losing run when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
KKR, being led by ex-Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer this season, got off to a promising start with three wins in their first four games. The two-time champions though, have fallen far behind in the points table since that promising start, losing five games in a row including a narrow seven-run loss in a high-scoring thriller against Rajasthan, the side they face on Monday.
Rajasthan themselves are coming on the back of a defeat, suffering a five-wicket loss on Saturday at the hands of Mumbai Indians, who collected their first win of the season in their ninth attempt. Rajasthan were restricted to 158/6 after being asked to bat, with Suryakumar Yadav (51) and N Tilak Varma (35) laying the foundation for the victory with an 81-run third-wicket stand. Mumbai eventually got home with four balls to spare, with all-rounder Tim David providing the finishing touch with an unbeaten 20 off 9 balls.
RR currently are sitting at the third spot on the IPL 2022 table with six wins from nine outings. KKR, on the other hand, are eighth on the table with just six points in nine games, desperately needing a win to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four at the end of the group stage alive.
Here's everything you need to know as far as the upcoming match is concerned:
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 May 2022.
Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be held?
The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match start?
The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm on Monday. The coin will be tossed in front of the captains at 7 pm.
Where can you watch the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores updates and live commentary of the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Baba Indrajith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa
