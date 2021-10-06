KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Kolkata Knight Riders take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals in the 54th IPL 2021 match on Thursday, at Sharjah.
KKR with six wins from 13 matches are fourth in the league table and a victory on RR would make their qualification to playoffs almost a guarantee. Mumbai Indians also have 12 points from 13 matches, same as KKR, and take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
If both KKR and MI win their matches, the playoffs qualification will be decided on the basis of the net run rate and Kolkata currently are ahead of Mumbai in this department. So apart from a victory, KKR will also be aiming to better their NRR against RR to ease up their path to knockouts.
Kolkata have been one of the form teams in the second phase of IPL 2021, winning four and losing two games. Both their defeats have been by narrow margins and they enter the Thursday match after beating SRH by six wickets.
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have done well with the bat while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have shone with the ball. They will hope for another team effort against RR.
Rajasthan are languishing at seventh in the points table with just 10 points and are still alive in the race for playoffs. Though for that to happen all other results must go in their favour and they should register a big-margin win over KKR.
So far batting has been their Achilles heels and it will have to come good for them to have any chance against KKR.
Here's everything you need to know as far as the KKR-RR fixture is concerned:
When will the 54th match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and RR take place?
The match between KKR and RR will take place on 7 October 2021.
Where will the KKR vs RR match take place?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
What time will the KKR vs RR match start?
The CSK vs PBKS match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
