KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings in the 45th match of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KKR have come out firing on all cylinders in the second leg of IPL 2021. They have won three out of their four games and occupy the fourth position with 10 points. However, they can't afford to take it easy as every match is crucial. In their last match, the bowlers again did a brilliant job and restricted a formidable Delhi Capitals batting side to 127/9. They did stutter in the chase and were at one point 67/4 and 96/5 but a brisk 10-ball 21 from Sunil Narine and a composed 27-ball 36 from Nitish Rana helped them past the finish line.

While the bowlers have aced the middle overs, the batting needs improvement. Eoin Morgan has had a tough tournament so far and averaged just 11.88. Shubman Gill has played with freedom in the second leg but needs to carry on and get a big score. There will be expectations from Dinesh Karthik as well who averaged 26.83.

PBKS, on the other hand, will be more desperate to get some points on the board as they are sixth in the table with eight points.

Their middle and lower middle order has let them down. Chris Gayle hasn't fired, so has Nicholas Pooran. Gayle averages 21.44 while Pooran just 7.77. Their opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal has done most of the scoring. The latter missed out in the last match against MI with a stiff neck and PBKS will be hoping that he is fit for this match.

Their batsmen will face a stiff challenge against the KKR spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. They will need to find a way to score against Lockie Ferguson as well who's been brilliant so far.

KL Rahul managed just 21 in the last match against MI and would be looking to go big against KKR. He will be their key player in the batting department along with Ravi Bishnoi in the bowling department.

The middle and lower middle order will need to step up and support him.

It's a crucial match for PBKS and they would be looking to go all out in order to get those important two points to stay in the hunt for the play-offs. While KKR would be looking to maintain the momentum and stay ahead with two points and a better run run-rate. Expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the 45th Match of IPL 2021 between KKR and PBKS:

When will the 45th match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and PBKS take place?

The match between KKR and PBKS will take place on 1 October 2021.

What is the venue for the KKR vs PBKS match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the KKR vs PBKS match start?

The KKR and PBKS match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs PBKS match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.