IPL 2020 LIVE Cricket Score, KKR vs MI Match at Abu Dhabi: Kolkata eye winning start, Mumbai hope to bounce back from loss

Highlights

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 5 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. This is KKR's first game in this edition and they will be looking to get off to a winning start. On the other hand, we have Mumbai Indians who started off with a loss and would be eager to get back to winning ways. Not to forget, two great friends, Rohit and Dinesh, will be leading their respective teams and it will be an interesting battle between the two. Stay tuned for more updates from us on this live blog. 
18:29 (IST)

MI have already opened their IPL 2020 campaign but this is the first match for KKR, who would be looking to shrug off inconsistency this year. They have a pretty strong squad with many changes done at the last auctions. 

18:20 (IST)

"This is not what you call leading from the front"

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has come under criticism from former India opener and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir for his decision to bat at No 7 in his team’s 16-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

18:10 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals now find themselves on top of the points table after opening their campaign with a 16-run win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

18:00 (IST)

Think you know it all as far as Dinesh Karthik's men, who begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians today, are concerned? Take our KKR quiz to find out just how much you know about the 2012 and 2014 league champions.

17:50 (IST)

MITCHELL MARSH RULED OUT

Big development in the early stages of IPL 2020 as Mitchell Marsh, who had been added to the Sunrisers squad in the last Player Auction, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle injury he sustained in the match against RCB.

17:41 (IST)

Mumbai Indians once again got an IPL campaign off to a shaky start with a five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings, and will hope to bounce back to form against Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who begin their campaign today.

17:30 (IST)

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 5 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. This is KKR's first game in this edition and they will be looking to get off to a winning start. On the other hand, we have Mumbai Indians who started off with a loss and would be eager to get back to winning ways. Not to forget, two great friends, Rohit and Dinesh, will be leading their respective teams and it will be an interesting battle between the two. Stay tuned for more updates from us on this live blog.

Preview: Mumbai Indians would be looking to bounce back after a defeat in their IPL opener when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth match of the tournament.

It was the same old story in their IPL opener as they lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Abu Dhabi. The loss meant that it was eighth season in a row MI had failed to win their opening match.

It was a match where CSK batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis gave a lesson to the MI batsmen on how to bat on slow surfaces. They mixed caution with aggression perfectly and applied themselves really well.

MI got off to a good start but then faltered. Lack of application and poor shot selection meant that they were about 15-20 runs short after posting 162/9.

Defending that total, the bowlers lacked incision. Bumrah was taken apart and their potential banana skin - the spin department - didn't click and went for 73 from four overs taking just two wickets.

It's just one match though and MI won't be looking to make drastic changes to the team, don't be surprised if they go in with the same eleven.

File image of Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians respectively. Sportzpics

KKR, led by Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, will be looking to get off to a positive start.

They have an exciting batting line-up which is their strength as well. That top and middle order looks ominous with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by Pat Cummins. Kuldeep Yadav brings experience in the spin department and he will be looking to bounce back after a tough last season. Apart from these two, the bowling department seems short of experience with the likes of Sandeep Warrier, Kamlesh Nagarkotti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth. But it's a massive opportunity for them to get noticed on the big stage. The four foreign players KKR might go with are Narine, Morgan, Russell and Cummins.

MI might have a fair bit of idea about the pitch and conditions having played earlier at the venue against CSK.

It's a clash of two batting heavy sides and it will come down to which bowling side is smart enough to handle the pressure. All the ingredients point towards a fascinating contest.

Here's all you need to know about the KKR vs MI match in Abu Dhabi:

When is the fifth match of the IPL between KKR and MI?

The fifth match of the IPL between  KKR and MI is on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.

Where will the KKR vs MI match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the KKR vs MI match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs MI match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Updated Date: September 23, 2020 17:59:15 IST

