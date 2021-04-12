KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have made contrasting starts to their campaigns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. KKR defeated Sunriseers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their season opener to get off to a winning start, while MI suffered a narrow two-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener of the 2021 edition.

The Tuesday contest will see both teams entering the field with different objectives. While defending champions MI will be aiming to bounce back after the first match defeat, KKR will be seeking to continue the winning momentum and collect as many points as possible in the initial games which will help in early qualification to the playoffs.

Opener Nitish Rana (80) and No 3 batsman Rahul Tripathi (53) gave KKR a fiery start in their match against SRH and the team looked destined for 200 before a middle-order collapse made even 180 look out of reach. Eventually, Dinesh Karthik's nine-ball 22 helped KKR finish on 187/6 in 20 overs. The bowlers later complemented the top-order batsmen's work as KKR won the match.

MI with Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, and Hardik Pandya in their ranks are well capable of setting big targets or chasing down some of them. And it's imperative for KKR middle-order to bounce back immediately as they take on the defending champions.

Batting is also a concern for MI. In the first match, they could only manage 159/9 in 20 overs as their formidable batting line-up failed to live up to the expectations. And while it took an AB de Villers' special for RCB to win, Rohit and Co will be aiming for a much better batting display on Tuesday.

Also, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar went for 43 in his quota of four overs which costed MI dearly. Mumbai will hope for the spinner to show better control against KKR or they will have to call upon the experienced Piyush Chawla in subsequent matches.

Here's all you need to know about the fifth match of IPL 2021 between KKR and MI at Chepauk:

When will the fifth match of the IPL between KKR and MI take place?

The fifth match of IPL 2021 between KKR and MI will take place on 13 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.

