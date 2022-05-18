KKR vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders as the race to the playoffs nears its end. The Lucknow-based franchise, who come into this encounter with 16 points from 13 matches, would want to seal their spot in the playoffs with a win. However, a defeat here might not impede their chances a lot as they still could qualify with 16 points in the kitty.

KKR, on the other hand, do not enjoy this luxury. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit is on 12 points from 13 matches. A win here is essential for them to stay afloat and hold on to their slim chances of making it to the playoffs. A loss in this contest, on the other hand, will most certainly close the doors for them. The franchise will have to make a change to the playing XI since Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 with a hip injury.

After a loss in their previous fixture, LSG skipper KL Rahul asked his top order to step up as their failures in this tournament have overshadowed the efforts put in by the bowlers. Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan have been the two standout bowlers for the side this season. As for batting, the captain himself needs good support from the likes of Quinton de Kock and experienced players such as Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya.

Venkatesh Iyer has finally shown signs of the form that helped KKR reach the finals last year and he would hope he gets support from captain Shreyas Iyer. The two standout performers for KKR this season have been Andre Russell and Sunil Narine and they continue to hold the key for the team in this match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings , Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

