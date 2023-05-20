KKR vs LSG preview: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will aim to seal their qualification for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

KKR, too, will aim to keep their playoff hopes marginally alive, for which they will have to defeat LSG convincingly in the second game of the Saturday double-header while hoping other results in the Sunday double-header also favour them.

Lucknow will be sporting maroon and green kits in the Saturday encounter to honour the iconic football club Mohun Bagan — who are also owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. They currently sit at the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table, tied on 15 points with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with a victory all but confirming their place in the knockouts.

Should Chennai lose their final league game, against Delhi Capitals in Delhi in the afternoon clash of the Saturday double-header, Lucknow could actually finish second with a victory and setup a Qualifier 1 clash against defending champions and table leaders Gujarat Titans (GT).

Kolkata, on the other hand, are seventh on the points table with 12 points from 13 outings and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.256 that could hinder their progress into the knocks despite a victory on Saturday.

Not only do they have to defeat Lucknow by a huge margin to go level with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), they will also have to hope both MI and RCB lose their final league fixtures, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and GT respectively, on Sunday for them to occupy the fourth spot.

KKR vs LSG:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aarya Desai

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.