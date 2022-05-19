KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022: It was one of the best games I have played, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has termed his side's thrilling IPL 2022 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants as "one of the best games" of his career. KKR were knocked out of the ongoing season on Wednesday after suffering a narrow two-run defeat in a high-scoring nail-biter.

Batting first, LSG posted 210 with both openers Quinton de Kock (140*) and KL Rahul (68*) remaining not out. In reply, KKR put up a valiant effort by scoring 208/8 runs but fell short by just two runs. Captain Iyer made a fifty.

"I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding," said Iyer after the match as KKR got eliminated.

At one point in the chase, KKR were struggling on 150/6 in 16.4 overs before Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine stitched a 58-run partnership off just 19 balls to take their side within touching distance of a win. With 21 needed off the final over, Rinku scored 18 off the first four balls to take the equation down to five off the last three balls, but Marcus Stoinis struck on the last two balls for consecutive wickets as LSG secured a thrilling win.

Iyer was full of praise for Rinku who has been the standout player for KKR since his return to the side.

"I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn't time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him," he said.

"It was a do or die situation for us, even after losing two wickets in the powerplay our mindset was to go for the chase and take it close as possible and put them under pressure."

The KKR captain also reflected on the season after elimination.

"It was a volatile season for us, we started great but lost five games in a row and I personally feel we did a lot of chopping and changing, we had to do that because of the niggles and form, but we also got to know the players such as Rinku.

"The vibe has always been positive in the dressing room and we never hit the panic button. I have built a really good relationship with Baz (McCullum) and he is someone who is calm and composed even when the situation is going out of the way, you can go and talk to him at any point of the game.

"He's got that aura when he walks around the players and never judges the players, all of us are equal for him," he said.

