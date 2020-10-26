Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs KXIP Match: In-form Kings XI Punjab look to oust Kolkata from final playoff spot

18:10 (IST)

All hail 'crazy' Kings XI Punjab as Sunrisers Hyderabad pay price for their ineptitude

One run needed off three balls… and the match ends in a tie.

51 needed off 18 balls… and a hitherto unheralded batsman goes on a six-spree to secure the highest successful chase in the tournament’s history.

22 needed off 18 balls, with nine wickets in hand… and the chasing team contrives to lose by two runs.

11 needed off 18 balls, and two off six, with nine wickets in hand… and the chasing team contrives to win the game with a last-ball six (just).

A double Super Over.

A crazy, unprecedented year. A crazy, unprecedented IPL.

One team, somehow, has been at the heart of the craziest, most unprecedented events we’ve witnessed this IPL. And on Saturday evening, the kings of crazy added another chapter of insanity to their manic manual.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, after holding Kings XI Punjab down to 126/7, were 52 without loss at the end of the Powerplay. They needed 75 from 84 balls, with 10 wickets in hand. A four-over hiccup later, they still only needed 57 from 60 balls, with seven wickets in hand. Then 30 from 30. And then 20 from 18, with six wickets remaining.

Click here to read more of Yash Jha's analysis of Kings XI Punjab's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

17:59 (IST)

Discussing highly consistent CSK's elimination, DC's recent struggles, Glenn Maxwell's IPL future and more

Ben Stokes' odds-defying unbeaten century for Rajasthan Royals in their win against Mumbai Indians eliminated Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2020. For the first time in the history of IPL, CSK won't be part of the playoffs.

The Chennai franchise, also called Dad's Army at times, finally paid the price for their strategy of investing in experienced players instead of opting to maintain a balance between young and established stars. Captain MS Dhoni's role has especially come under scrutiny due to his squad preferences and failure to lead the team by example as he struggled with the bat.

If you've got free time on your hands and aren't quite sure what to do with it, click here to check out this week's episode of our weekly IPL podcast!

17:47 (IST)

Confident KXIP aim to sustain momentum against rejuvenated KKR as teams eye playoff spot

Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a mid-table IPL clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

KXIP are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while KKR are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points.

A win for Punjab will elevate them to the top four, while a victory for KKR will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their playoff chances.

Click here to read more of the preview of tonight's match.

17:28 (IST)

Highlights

17:28 (IST)

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates: Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are heavily involved in the race to seal playoffs spot, so when the teams meet each other in Match 46 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, expect it to be a hard-fought battle.

Preview: KKR currently occupy the fourth spot with 12 points to their name while KXIP sit at place below with 10 points.

Both teams have won their previous matches, with KKR beating a strong Delhi Capitals by 59 runs while the Punjab side overcame a challenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs.

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and KXIP captain KL Rahul. SportzPics

While KKR have been plagued with inconsistency, KXIP started the season on a bad note, losing a few close matches. However, the KL Rahul-led team have found their mojo in the second-half of the tournament, winning their last four matches.

Good news for KKR is that Sunil Narine showed form in their last game, smashing 64 off just 32 balls and also bowled his full quota of overs. Pat Cummins also impressed with the ball against Delhi Capitals.

Last time when these two sides met, KKR won the match by two runs so this time around, KXIP will look to take full advantage of their winning momentum and script a revenge act in Sharjah.

 

Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

