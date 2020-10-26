IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs KXIP Match: In-form Kings XI Punjab look to oust Kolkata from final playoff spot

All hail 'crazy' Kings XI Punjab as Sunrisers Hyderabad pay price for their ineptitude

One run needed off three balls… and the match ends in a tie.

51 needed off 18 balls… and a hitherto unheralded batsman goes on a six-spree to secure the highest successful chase in the tournament’s history.

22 needed off 18 balls, with nine wickets in hand… and the chasing team contrives to lose by two runs.

11 needed off 18 balls, and two off six, with nine wickets in hand… and the chasing team contrives to win the game with a last-ball six (just).

A double Super Over.

A crazy, unprecedented year. A crazy, unprecedented IPL.

One team, somehow, has been at the heart of the craziest, most unprecedented events we’ve witnessed this IPL. And on Saturday evening, the kings of crazy added another chapter of insanity to their manic manual.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, after holding Kings XI Punjab down to 126/7, were 52 without loss at the end of the Powerplay. They needed 75 from 84 balls, with 10 wickets in hand. A four-over hiccup later, they still only needed 57 from 60 balls, with seven wickets in hand. Then 30 from 30. And then 20 from 18, with six wickets remaining.

