KKR vs GT Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. This match will take place at DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

After starting the season on a positive note, Kolkata Knight Riders have lost some steam in the last few matches and they come into this match placed seventh on the points table with just three wins out of seven games. In their last match, they went down to Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller and need to bounce back to keep their campaign on track.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been one of the most entertaining and consistent sides this IPL. They come into this match after having beaten Chennai Super Kings when David Miller and Rashid Khan put on a stunning partnership to chase down 170 runs. They are now the table toppers with five wins from six matches. There remain few worries and gaps in the side, but they have managed to close out games by understanding the roles perfectly well.

For KKR, Aaron Finch found some form in the last match and they would hope the Australian skipper continues to give them bright starts. Shreyas Iyer has been scoring runs in the middle order and they would now hope for the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana to step up and make their presence felt in this match. Bowling looks well balanced on paper, but they would hope Pat Cummins finds some rhythm.

Gujarat, on the other hand, should be glad to welcome Hardik Pandya back in the mix and they need their top order to be more consistent. For them, bowling is the stronger string and this is where, they would want to attack Kolkata with.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

