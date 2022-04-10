KKR vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

KKR are the team in form and they top the points table with 6 points in 4 matches and will look to march on with the momentum they have found early in the tournament. Pat Cummins was available in the last match and despite having an off day with the ball, he was absolutely sensational with the bat as he smashed a half-century in just 14 balls. With Andre Russell already in form, KKR would also be chuffed with the runs that Venkatesh Iyer got in the last match against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a few problems to sort out with their batting. In the last match, Prithvi Shaw took off in the powerplay overs, but they struggled in the middle phase and could only muster 149 at the end of 20 overs. Although their bowlers dragged them back in the contest, the lack of runs from the batters remains a concern. David Warner did not find any momentum and he needs to be back amongst the runs. Also, Rishabh Pant has to be proactive – both with the bat as well as a captain.

We can expect a cracking contest between two sides led by young captains. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant replaced Shreyas Iyer as the captain of Delhi Capitals, and there is an interesting subplot in this contest.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje