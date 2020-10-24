IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs DC Match: Kolkata aim to stay in hunt for playoffs as they take on dominant Delhi

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: Hello and welcome to Match 42 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals to be played at Abu Dhabi. A win here will seal the playoff berth for DC. KKR, on the other hand, would be looking to get a little close to the playoffs with a win today. They need three wins from the last four games. Stay tuned for more updates as we build up to the first game of the Saturday double-header.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

KKR would be looking to bounce back hard after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. KKR were bundled out for 84 and RCB chased it down with 6.3 overs and eight wickets to spare.

Kolkata's batting has disappointed of late and the collapses aren't helping. The approach also needs to change. Shubman Gill has been slow to start off and possessed a strike rate of 111.82. He needs to play the fearless game he is known for. Dinesh Karthik has averaged just 16.11, Tom Banton hasn't found his groove. When Pat Cummins is your player with the third-best batting average (26), you know the rest of the guys have to stand up. They should look at promoting Eoin Morgan up the order, he's been in form and KKR's best batsman with an average of 39.71.

Lockie Ferguson, who bowled with a lot of heart even while defending 84, will be KKR's go-to man in the bowling department. They would expect more from Cummins when it comes to bowling.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, suffered a blip with a thumping loss against KXIP in their last match. Shikhar Dhawan's century went in vain as KXIP chased down 165 with one over to spare.

DC's bowling has been one of the best in the tournament and their batting has looked formidable. Shikhar Dhawan has switched on the fifth gear and is batting magnificently. But DC still need to sort out a few chinks in their armour. Prithvi Shaw has struggled at the top of late with scores of 19, 4, 0, 0, 7. Rishabh Pant is back but hasn't clicked in the last couple of matches with scores of 5 and 14.

In the bowling department, Tushar Deshpande had an off day against KXIP going for 41 from 2 overs and he would be looking to bounce back. The spin duo of Axar Patel and R Ashwin will form the fulcrum of their bowling line-up. They would be hoping that Anrich Nortje, who missed the last match, due to injury will be back. He's been brilliant in the tournament and his partnership with Rabada has been a lethal one.

The struggling KKR batsmen face a huge challenge against a formidable DC bowling line-up. With the other second-half table teams gaining momentum, KKR will have to be on their toes and try to win as many matches as they can to stay ahead in the race for Playoffs.

However, in Abu Dhabi, DC will start favourites.

Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

