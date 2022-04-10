Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Tata IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kolkata look to stay top against Delhi
Tata IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kolkata look to stay top against Delhi

14:20 (IST)

Brabourne Stadium venue records (T20Is):

Total games played at this venue: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Average 1st Inns scores at this ground: 157

Average 2nd Inns scores at this venue: 147

13:59 (IST)

Venue hiccups

KKR have played two games at Brabourne Stadium and lost both. This will be the first outing this season. Will that play a role today?

13:55 (IST)

Pre-match talk

Rishabh Pant: "It's been three matches and we are seeing a pattern. We just want to see that we don't lose wickets in a bunch, and play less dot balls in the middle overs. So if we work on these then going forward in the tournament, we will be fine"

13:48 (IST)

Last match: DC

Delhi got the season underway with a win but have lost two straight after that. In their latest match, the Rishabh Pant-led side could only muster 149 runs against Lucknow with Prithvi Shaw scoring 61 runs. LSG got the target with 6 wickets and 2 balls to spare

13:41 (IST)

Last match: KKR

In their latest outing, KKR beat MI by 5 wickets with Pat Cummins the hero of the night. The Aussie needed just 14 balls for a fifty - the joint fastest fifty in IPL history. His unbeaten 56 from 15 balls obliterated Daniel Sams' bowling figures

13:33 (IST)

Head-to-head

In 28 completed matches, KKR have won 16 and DC have 12 wins. It has an been even contest since 2018 with DC winning five matches and KKR four in the nine matches

13:20 (IST)

Team news

Unavailable: Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Highlights

title-img

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live score, live streaming, IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to keep up their momentum when they clash with the Delhi Capitals in the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader in IPL 2022.

Coming into this match, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 3 out of their 4 matches and look a side in top form. In their last match against the Mumbai Indians Pat Cummins smashed a half-century in just 14 balls to shock the five-time champions. KKR romped home with 4 overs to spare.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have not found any momentum so far in this tournament and have won just the one game against Mumbai Indians and are in desperate need to sort out their woes with the bat if they have to trump Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match start?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Updated Date: April 10, 2022 13:08:06 IST

