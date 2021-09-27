KKR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KR) Match 41 of IPL 2021 at Sharjah. Expect fireworks as both teams have power-hitters and the Sharjah ground has shorter boundaries as compared to other venues in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
DC are comfortably placed on second. Although they and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the same points but thanks to the Net Run Rate (NRR), CSK sit atop in the points table.
KKR, on the other hand, have been quite impressive in the second leg of the season, winning two out of the last three matches. They had to face loss in hands of CSK in their last match but there were plenty of positives to take from the loss as well.
Varun Chakravarthy remains key for KKR. But it was also good to see Sunil Narine stepping up in the last match and almost stealing a match for his team from the jaws of defeat.
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi have batted well in this season but captain Morgan would surely want some runs under his belt as well.
As far as DC are concered, they have all their bases covered. Their pace bowling department is arguably the best in the tournament. Shreyas Iyer is looking in good touch as well. DC would want to maintain their winning run when they take on KKR.
Here's all you need to know about the 41st match of IPL 2021 between KKR and DC.
When will the 41st match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and DC take place?
The match between KKR and DC will take place on 28 September 2021.
What is the venue for the KKR and DC match?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
What time will the KKR and DC match start?
The KKR and DC match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
