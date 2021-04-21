KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 15: Kolkata Knight Riders look to bounce back from heavy defeat

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
RCB's middle order brilliance shines in emphatic win over KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never been short of a star-studded batting line-up. Virat Kohli has been there since the inauguration and AB de Villiers has become part of the squad over the last few years. In between, Chris Gayle arrived and went, as did Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh. But despite having such formidable names, Bangalore have not been able to claim the IPL title. With three wins from three to start the 2021 campaign, it seems evident that Bangalore have finally realised that it is simply not the top three batters that are crucial to victory, the middle order also needs a form of stability.

On Sunday afternoon against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they put on their best batting exhibition of the tournament. The pitch was slow and there was hardly any contribution from the top three, but RCB still managed a score of 204. Scroll through past scorecards and rarely will you see instances of Bangalore posting such formidable totals without a significant contribution from their top three.

Click here to read more of Gaurav Joshi's analysis of KKR's defeat against RCB.

Rajasthan Royals in big trouble as Chennai Super Kings do enough to secure points in meeting of two average teams

Do you know why franchise cricket — in its T20 avatar — is so fascinating? A single moment can change the course of an entire season (or tournament), for good or bad. Turn back time to the 2020 IPL season in UAE, and for Chennai Super Kings, that moment happened when Suresh Raina walked out of the bio-bubble and returned home. Shell-shocked, CSK never recovered and their season spiralled out of control and to great depths.

Rajasthan Royals are experiencing something similar at the moment. Their story of the 2021 IPL season took a downward spiral the moment Ben Stokes injured his hand and was ruled out of the tournament. Imagine planning an entire season around a strategy wherein Stokes opens the batting, while Jos Buttler is slotted at number four. They even made space for this purpose, releasing Steve Smith from the squad, and this move has now royally (pun intended) come back to bite where it hurts the most.

Click here to read more of Chetan Narula's analysis of CSK's win against RR. 

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Premier League!

In the second match of Wednesday's double header, the fifth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will take on third-placed Chennai Super Kings! Chennai are coming off an impressive win in their last match, while KKR will look to bounce back from a chastening defeat at the hands of RCB. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from this thrilling encounter!

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Catch all the latest updates from Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Chennai Super Kings on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders face Chennai Super Kings in the second match of Wednesday's double-header at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and CSK captain MS Dhoni. SportzPics

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, are currently third in the league table, having won two of their three matches, while the Eoin Morgan led Kolkata Knight Riders side is in fifth, having won only one of three matches.

CSK's last match came against Rajasthan Royals, where some excellent performances from the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja helped them win by a sizeable total of 45 runs. KKR, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat in their last match, losing by 38 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match where RCB's Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers were the standout performers.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff.

