KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 15th match of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

KKR will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on CSK at Wankhede. Kolkata started off with a 10-run win over SRH in their opener but then lost their way losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In their last match, against RCB, their bowlers were taken to the cleaners as RCB piled on 204/4. Varun Chakravarthy started off well with two wickets in his first over, however, it all went downhill from then on as Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers launched a counterattack.

Apart from Prasidh Krishna, every other bowler went for over 8 runs an over. Russell who had scalped five wickets against MI went for 38 in two overs. A much better bowling display is the need of the hour. The batsmen too need to step up. Apart from Nitish Rana, who's averaged 51.66, none of the batsmen have averaged over 35. The next best is Dinesh Karthik with 32. This is where their senior pros like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, need to put their hands up and deliver.

CSK, on the other hand, would be looking to carry the momentum after winning their last two matches. They started off with a loss against Delhi Capitals but then bounced back strong with wins against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The new refreshing aggressive approach has made them click.

Moeen has been the star so far with his all-round efforts. His promotion at No 3 has been a masterstroke. However, there are a couple of worries in the batting department as Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled to get going and MS Dhoni as well. Against RR, they posted 188 and then the bowlers did an impressive job of defending the total as they restricted RR to just 143/9. They have fielded well too and it's been an all round effort in all three departments that has helped them win the last two matches.

Both the teams have a decent spin bowling line-up and it will be the battle of spin attack as they face off at Wankhede. CSK have an upper hand over KKR with 14 wins from 22 matches and a win percentage of 63.63. They would be looking to continue maintaining that stranglehold while KKR would look to improve their record and get back to winning ways. We can expect another run-fest at the Wankhede.

Here's all you need to know about Match 15 of the IPL 2021 between KKR and CSK: