Cricket

KKR vs CSK: Devon Conway registers fourth IPL half-century on the trot

Devon Conway scored three fours and as many sixes en route to his half-century, the milestone which he reached in 34 deliveries.

Devon Conway got to his fifty in 34 deliveries. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway continued his fine run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, registering his fourth consecutive fifty in the tournament, with his latest coming against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Conway was involved in a 73-run partnership for the first wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (35), who was dismissed by Suyash Sharma in the eighth over.

The two got off to a strong start after being asked to bat by KKR, eventually bringing up their 50-run stand inside just 32 deliveries.

The New Zealand batter’s previous fifties in IPL 2023 had come against RR, RCB and SRH. Conway scored three fours and as many sixes en route to his half-century, the milestone which he reached in 34 deliveries.

Conway was eventually dismissed for 56 by David Wiese in the 13th over.

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 20:42:08 IST

