First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 3 Oct 06, 2019
OMA vs IRE
Oman beat Ireland by 43 runs
VAN in MAL | 5th T20I Oct 04, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 22 runs
SL in PAK Oct 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
SL in PAK Oct 09, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Kirti Azad releases 13-point election manifesto for Players' Association elections

Kirti Azad is locked in a three-way battle with former India players Anshuman Gaekwad and Dodda Ganesh for the ICA players' representative to the all-important Apex Council of the BCCI.

Press Trust of India, Oct 06, 2019 18:05:08 IST

New Delhi: Pension, medical insurance cover and one-time ex-gratia payment for the recently-retired first-class players are some of the issues that former India player Kirti Azad wants to address if he wins players' representative elections at the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) polls on 11 October.

Azad, who is locked in a three-way battle with former India players Anshuman Gaekwad and Dodda Ganesh for the ICA players' representative to the all-important Apex Council of the BCCI, has released a 13-point election manifesto.

Kirti Azad releases 13-point election manifesto for Players Association elections

File image of Kirti Azad. PTI

The fourth candidate for the post is former Saurashtra and India A left-arm spinner Rakesh Dhruv.

Dhruv is expected to get the backing of the strong Saurashtra and Gujarat lobby of players while Azad's strength will be the north India block.

Azad, a former Delhi captain and member of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, is confident that he can "make a difference" to the lives of many first-class cricketers of yesteryears, who are living in anonymity, with distress and lack financial security.

"Me along with Ashok Malhotra (set to be new ICA president), Surinder Khanna (players' representative at IPL Apex Council) are together as a group," Azad told PTI.

In a first of its kind during BCCI elections, Azad released an "13-point election manifesto" to take on Gaekwad, Ganesh and Dhruv.

Some of the salient points in Azad's election manifesto are as follows:

Providing pension to every cricketer, who has played even one first class match (currently, the eligibility number is 25 first class matches.

Substantial increase of current pension amount being paid to the cricketers.

Ensuring every cricketer and his dependent family members are provided comprehensive medical and hospitalisation as well as OPD expenses through the help of Group Medical insurance cover.

Ensuring one-time ex-gratia payment to all the cricketers who have retired five years ago (currently provided to cricketers who retired before 2005).

Remove the disparities and anomalies pertaining to the remuneration of Ranji Trophy and that of junior national (age-group) players.

Travel insurance on par with the international cricketers.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 18:05:08 IST

Tags : Anshuman Gaekwad, BCCI, Cricket, Dodda Ganesh, ICA, Indian Cricket, Indian Cricketers' Association, Kirti Azad

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all