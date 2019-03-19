Kings XI Punjab donate Rs 25 lakh to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack
The cheques were given to kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, last month, which left 40 personnel from the force dead.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI vs VAN - Mar 21st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours that he is a secret ally of Narendra Modi's
-
Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over rivals, but what matters is the ground reality
-
BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva politics in Kerala, equates Sabarimala with Ram Temple in Ayodhya
-
New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video was viewed 4,000 times before it was taken off
-
Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP’s demand for observers at mosques during polls
-
Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition that animated shows enjoy
-
NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation has not released data since 2016
-
It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta
-
Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fast wooden surface with 49 medals in event
-
कर्नाटक में इमारत ढहने से एक की मौत, मलबे में 80 लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका
-
UP सरकार के दो साल पूरे, CM योगी बोले- 2 सालों में नहीं हुआ एक भी दंगा
-
प्रियंका गांधी LIVE: '70 सालों में क्या किया? सवाल की एक्सपायरी डेट भी होती है'
-
गोवा: प्रमोद सावंत ने किया है आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर से सीएम बनने तक का सफर
-
राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर तंज- चोरी में शामिल था चौकीदार, जब पकड़ा गया तो पूरे देश को चौकीदार कहा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) donated Rs 5 lakh each to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February.
The cheques were given to kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, last month, which left 40 personnel from the force dead.
Cheques were distributed among family members of Jaimal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Tilak Raj.
Kings XI captain Ravichandran Ashwin, DIG CRPF VK Kaundal were present at the event.
Updated Date:
Mar 19, 2019 20:49:39 IST
Also See
Ravichandran Ashwin believes limited overs exclusion a result of perception favouring wrist-spinners
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab look to revive sagging fortunes with Mike Hesson-R Ashwin duo at helm
BCCI set to contribute Rs 20 crore for welfare of armed forces