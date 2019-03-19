First Cricket
Kings XI Punjab donate Rs 25 lakh to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

The cheques were given to kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, last month, which left 40 personnel from the force dead.

Press Trust of India, Mar 19, 2019 20:49:39 IST

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) donated Rs 5 lakh each to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February.

Cheques were distributed among family members of Jaimal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Tilak Raj.

Cheques were distributed among family members of Jaimal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Tilak Raj.

Kings XI captain Ravichandran Ashwin, DIG CRPF VK Kaundal were present at the event.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 20:49:39 IST

