'King is back': Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli returns to form with 54-ball 73 in RCB vs GT clash

After an extended lean patch with the bat throughout IPL 2022, Virat Kohli bounced back to form on Thursday with a fine half-century during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli had been going through one of his leanest runs with the bat in the league. He had brought up a half-century earlier in the tournament as well, scoring 58 off 53 balls — also against the Titans — but the former India and RCB captain had come under criticism for his slow scoring rate.

Kohli began steadily on Thursday after RCB were set 169 to win their return fixture against GT, but did not take long to take the attack to the Gujarat attack thereafter, unleashing a flurry of boundaries in the third and fourth overs as RCB ended the powerplay on a commanding 55/0.

Kohli would bring up his second half-century of the season in 33 deliveries, an improvement from the previous one, bringing up the milestone with a six off Rashid Khan — who had earlier dropped him on 16 off Hardik Pandya's bowling.

He was ably supported by Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis, who contributed with a valuable knock of 44 off 38 as the opening pair stitched a 115-run stand to lay the foundation for a successful chase.

The talismanic batter struck another six off Rashid in the 17th over to move into the 70s, and would've been thinking of bringing up the magical three-figure number — which has eluded him for more than three years now at the senior level. Rashid, however, got him stumped off his bowling as the former captain was dismissed for 73.

In the process, Kohli also became the first batter in the history of the IPL to go past the 7,000-run mark.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell later dished out an aggressive 40 off just 18 deliveries to guide Bangalore to a commanding eight-wicket victory — their eighth of the season which helped them climb to the fourth spot on the IPL 2022 points table and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Let us now take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Kohli's knock:

KING FOR A REASON, KING OF ALL SEASONS. Really happy to see our champ Virat Kohli is back in his ferocious form. #RCBvGT #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/leaQ9kzwzq — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 19, 2022

Kissing his glove as he walked back. Meant so much to him. Hope it's the start of another special phase. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 19, 2022

That was an emotional feeling for Virat Kohli. That was an emotional feeling for the fans who witnessed it. Welcome back, King!#RCBvGT — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 19, 2022

Bangalore's weather and Kohli's batting, both have seen some thunder this week — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2022

Virat Kohli won the man of the match award for his terrific fifty in the run chase - King is back. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 19, 2022

