Kieron Pollard sends Twitter in frenzy after hitting six sixes in an over

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has become the third batsman in the history of international cricket to hit six sixes in an over. He attacked Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in the first T20I in Antigua to claim the record.

Dananjaya was soaring the match after having picked up a hat-trick in his previous over. The spinner had dismissed Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, and Nicholas Pooran before the West Indies skipper decided to go all out on him in the sixth over of the innings.

Pollard was majestic at the Coolidge Cricket ground while helping his side chase the total of 132 runs. He utilised the last over of the powerplay to the fullest, churning out 36 runs from it. Overall, he scored 38 runs from 11 balls and had a strike-rate of 345.45 before being dismissed in the next over.

However, the Caribbean’s dismissal hardly had any impact as West Indies already had 101 runs on the board and five wickets in hand. And, the side went on to seize victory, chasing the total with 41 balls to spare.

As Pollard joined the exclusive group of batsmen hitting six sixes in an over with Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh, Twitter went gaga over the feat. While the former South Africa opener was the first to achieve the feat when he hit all the deliveries of the over out of the line in a World Cup 2007 match against the Netherlands, Yuvraj is the only other player, other than Pollard now, to have hit six sixes in T20 cricket. He clinched the record by assaulting Stuart Broad in the T20 World Cup.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!⭐️ ⭐️⭐️ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2021

March a popular month for hitting 6x6s

16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 4, 2021

Absolute scenes @KieronPollard55 becomes the first @windiescricket player to hit six straight sixes in a T20I!#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/nrtmJHGcip — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Feel sorry for #akiladhananjaya . Hattrick in one over and six 6s in next over. ऐसा तो गली में भी नहीं होता! Heartiest congratulations to @KieronPollard55 for joining @YUVSTRONG12 and @hershybru pic.twitter.com/6K3ojsZ7SL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 4, 2021

Polly My man 666666 what a player... #champion #T20Legend keep rocking big man pic.twitter.com/o75CycKcHs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2021

Akila Dananjaya's roller-coaster ride in #WIvSL first T20I: A hat-trick and 8 sixes in total. Dot, Dot, Dot, 1, 1, 6

4, W, W, W, 1, 4

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6

6, 1, Dot, 1, Dot, 1 — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) March 4, 2021

Take a bow @KieronPollard55!! 666666 Vs a bowler who went WWW in his last over!! Madness! #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/Vdw6YKkr3g — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2021

Way to go Akila Dananjaya #hattrick Its also 3 big ones Lewis..Gayle and Pooran #WIvSL .. Brilliant ..he's had a tough time with his action and what a way to say your back .. Well done Malli — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 4, 2021