Kieron Pollard sends Twitter in frenzy after hitting six sixes in an over

  • FP Trending
  • March 4th, 2021
  • 13:52:49 IST

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has become the third batsman in the history of international cricket to hit six sixes in an over. He attacked Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya in the first T20I in Antigua to claim the record.

Dananjaya was soaring the match after having picked up a hat-trick in his previous over. The spinner had dismissed Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, and Nicholas Pooran before the West Indies skipper decided to go all out on him in the sixth over of the innings.

Pollard was majestic at the Coolidge Cricket ground while helping his side chase the total of 132 runs. He utilised the last over of the powerplay to the fullest, churning out 36 runs from it. Overall, he scored 38 runs from 11 balls and had a strike-rate of 345.45 before being dismissed in the next over.

However, the Caribbean’s dismissal hardly had any impact as West Indies already had 101 runs on the board and five wickets in hand. And, the side went on to seize victory, chasing the total with 41 balls to spare.

As Pollard joined the exclusive group of batsmen hitting six sixes in an over with Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh, Twitter went gaga over the feat. While the former South Africa opener was the first to achieve the feat when he hit all the deliveries of the over out of the line in a World Cup 2007 match against the Netherlands, Yuvraj is the only other player, other than Pollard now, to have hit six sixes in T20 cricket. He clinched the record by assaulting Stuart Broad in the T20 World Cup.

