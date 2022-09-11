Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • ‘Khao piyo aish karo mitro’: Virat Kohli shares childhood picture after scoring 71st century

‘Khao piyo aish karo mitro’: Virat Kohli shares childhood picture after scoring 71st century

In the throwback picture, Kohli can be seen enjoying a wholesome meal with a smile on his face.

Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a century during India vs Afghanistan Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday. AP

Star India batter Virat Kohli, who went through a dry run of form, recently rediscovered his lost mojo during the Asia Cup 2022, where he hit his first international century after 1020 days. His ton (122 not out) versus Afghanistan was his first in the 20-over format as he touched the three-figure score in nearly three years – his last hundred coming in a Test match against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Kohli on Saturday took to Instagram to share an unseen pic from his childhood. In the throwback picture, Kohli can be seen enjoying a wholesome meal with a smile on his face.

“Khao piyo aish karo mitro, Dil par kisi ka dukhayo na,” Kohli captioned the photo over his Instagram story. The caption is translated to ‘eat, drink enjoy friends, but do not break someone’s heart’.

Earlier, Virat appreciated the mental space and clarity given to him by captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management after returning from his month-long break. He also acknowledged the break helped him put a lot of things into perspective.

“Personally, since I’ve come back from a break where I didn’t touch the bat for the longest time in the 13-14 years I’ve played, a lot of things were put into perspective. I got a lot of clarity from you guys [pointing to Rohit] and the team management, to just allow me to bat. That was very important,” Kohli told Rohit in a chat on BCCI’s official Twitter handle.

The former captain valued the space he was put in which made him feel relaxed.

“The space I got made me feel very relaxed. When I returned, I was excited to see how I could contribute to the team. Playing this way was important for me because the World Cup is big and if I play well, I can contribute big to the team,” Virat added.

India’s prolific batter revealed that he least expected to score a century in the T20 format and his knock left him pleasantly surprised and grateful.

“I honestly didn’t expect it [to score a T20I century]. I was shocked, [and] as you also mentioned after that, no one expected a century from me in this format after a long time. I was pleasantly surprised, grateful, and honest.”

Kohli ended the Asia Cup with 276 runs in five innings and a strike rate of 147.59. He was the tournament’s leading run-scorer after India’s game against Afghanistan, 64 runs ahead of second-placed Mohammad Rizwan.

Updated Date: September 11, 2022 12:02:31 IST

