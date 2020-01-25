Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of India A's tour of New Zealand due to wrist injury
Khaleel, who has played 11 ODIs and 14 T20 Internationals for India, returned with figures of 2 for 46 from his 8 overs in the second one-day match in New Zealand. In the series opener, he had taken four wickets for 43 runs in 9.1 overs.
Christchurch: Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was on Saturday ruled out of India A's ongoing tour of New Zealand with a wrist injury.
"Khaleel Ahmed fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A's first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22," the BCCI said in a statement.
"His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation," it added.
File image of Khaleel Ahmed. AFP
The BCCI, however, did not name any replacement for the fast bowler.
Khaleel, who has played 11 ODIs and 14 T20 Internationals for India, returned with figures of 2 for 46 from his 8 overs in the second one-day match in New Zealand. In the series opener, he had taken four wickets for 43 runs in 9.1 overs.
India A are on a tour of New Zealand for a three-match unofficial ODIs series and two four-day games.
The unofficial ODI series is currently locked at 1-1 after India won the first match by five wickets before losing the next one by 29 runs.
The series decider will be played here on Sunday.
Updated Date:
Jan 25, 2020 16:52:49 IST
