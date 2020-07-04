Kevin Pietersen's Twitter account locked after threatening to slap television presenter Piers Morgan

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's Twitter account was blocked following an argument with Piers Morgan over whether pubs in England should have reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pietersen's account was blocked, apparently for violating Twitter's rules against abuse and harassment, after he threatened to slap the television presenter, reported Mirror.co.uk.

Piers Morgan himself acknowledged the move stating that Pietersen's account was suspended for the cricketer threatening to slap him. He went on to add, "Amusing though this is, it was an obvious joke and a) I don’t feel remotely harassed b) he can’t slap his way out of a paper bag."

Morgan went on to ask Twitter to reinstate the former player, adding, "this is ridiculous."

BREAKING: Kevin Pietersen suspended from Twitter for threatening to slap me...

Amusing though this is, it was an obvious joke and a) I don’t feel remotely harassed b) he can’t slap his way out of a paper bag. So, please reinstate him ⁦@TwitterUK⁩ - this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/kbkCKuDWdm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2020

According to the screenshot, the tweet which got Pietersen into trouble saw him write, "@piersmorgan I slap you when I see you! That won't be a nonsense.

Meanwhile Pietersen took to his Insatgram stories to speak up about the Twitter ban.

He wrote, "What kind of world do we live in when you can't even joke with a mate?!"

In a separate story he added that he has appealed the truly ridiculous ban.

According to the Mirror report, the dispute between the two began when Morgan attacked the UK Government for the timing of their decision to loosen the coronavirus lockdown in England.

While the presenter had written that reopening Britain's pubs on a Saturday in July was dumb, "Letting them open from 6am is stupefyingly stupid."

Pietersen had replied saying, "Average age to die is around 80! Small % death rate. Stop your nonsense, fat boy!"

Reopening Britain's pubs on a sunny Saturday in July was dumb enough.

Letting them open from 6am is stupefyingly stupid.

Does anyone at No10 have a brain?

Or do they just want us all to die?

Serious questions. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2020