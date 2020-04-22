First Cricket
Kevin Pietersen should not have played for England after text-gate, says Michael Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan feels Kevin Pietersen should not have been picked for England again after the 2012 text-gate scandal where he was accused of sending unsavoury messages about his skipper Andrew Strauss to the opposition team during the course of a Test match.

Press Trust of India, Apr 22, 2020 19:17:14 IST

Pietersen, an exceptionally talented batsman, was part of four Ashes series wins, including the watershed 2005 victory but later he fell out of the England set-up.

Kevin Pietersen should not have played for England after text-gate, says Michael Vaughan

File image of Kevin Pietersen. AFP

Midway through South Africa's 2012 tour of England, Pietersen was accused of sending text messages against Strauss to players in the rival change room.

The full content of those messages sent during the second Test in Leeds in August 2012 remains unknown. Some say Pietersen went as far as giving fast bowler Morne Morkel tips on how to get Strauss out.

"I've never seen 100 percent clarification that that was the case, but if he did, I personally said at the time and have said it since, he shouldn't have ever played for England again," Vaughan was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"If an England player, doesn't matter who it is, (is) found to be texting the opposing international team how to get one of your own players out I don't think he should have played for England again," said Vaughan, one of the most successful England captains.

Pietersen was dropped from the England squad for the third Test in Lord's against South Africa but he returned for the tour of India later in 2012 and went on to play 16 more Tests before his retirement in 2014. He scored 8181 runs from 104 Tests.

"It had a huge effect on English cricket for a while and I still think it has a massive effect on a few individuals. I still think there are a few who have come out of this worse," Vaughan said.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 19:17:14 IST

Tags : Andrew Strauss, England, England Cricket, Kevin Pietersen, Lords, Michael Vaughan

