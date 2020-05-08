First Cricket
Keshav Maharaj puts his hand up for Test captain's position, says leading Proteas has been his 'lifelong dream'

Maharaj, who has represented the Proteas in 30 Tests so far, said it has been a lifelong dream of his to captain South Africa in all three formats.

FirstCricket Staff, May 08, 2020 10:51:51 IST

After Faf du Plessis relinquished his captaincy in T20Is and Tests in February, the Proteas have, in some sense, been in the lurch with respect to finding a suitable leader for their Test side.

Keshav Maharaj puts his hand up for Test captains position, says leading Proteas has been his lifelong dream

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has expressed his desire to lead the Proteas' Test side. Reuters

Quinton de Kock was appointed the captain for the two limited-overs formats after Du Plessis stepped down.

However, with Graeme Smith, South Africa's director of Cricket South Africa (CSA), categorically announcing that the board doesn't want to burden the 27-year-old wicket-keeper with captaincy duties across formats, keeping the post of the Test captain vacant with no clear candidate in sight, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has expressed his desire for the role on Thursday.

Maharaj, who has represented the Proteas in 30 Tests, said it has been his lifelong dream to captain South Africa in all three formats.

"I really want to captain the Proteas. It's been my dream. Not a lot of people in the national setup actually know that, but the few who have approached me on the matter know that," he was quoted as saying by Sport24.

Maharaj recently led the Dolphins to the domestic One Day title. The Dolphins were awarded the title by CSA after the season had been cut short due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

With 110 Test wickets under his belt in thirty Tests, the 30-year-old is country's premier spinner. However, he has played only seven ODIs and is yet to feature in T20I cricket, but that hasn't deterred him from dreaming of leading his nation across formats and even lifting the World Cup one day.

"I'd like to captain the South African team across all three formats and I want to raise a World Cup trophy with my own hands, as the leader of the side," he said.

