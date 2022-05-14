Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 549 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of Karunya KR 549 on today, 14 May. While the live results with winning lottery numbers will be released at 3 pm on the lottery department's official website at keralalotteryresults.net, the detailed results of the draw will also out at 4 pm.

The draw for KR 549 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the inspection of two accomplished judges. For better convenience, the results for KR 549 will also come out offline in the Kerala Government Gazette.

While the lucky first prize winner of the Karunya KR 549 will be awarded Rs 80 lakh, the second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh. Rs 1 lakh will be given to the third prize winner. However, it is noted that a lottery tax of 30 percent from the winning amount will be deducted and the agent will get a commission of 10 percent of the prize money.

The state lottery department of Kerala conducts this weekly lottery scheme and a single Karunya KR 549 ticket’s price is Rs 40. Soon after the draw, the ticket holders can check their ticket numbers against the result PDF issued on the official website and the list published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize money, the winners will then have to submit their ticket numbers at any bank or the Kerala government lottery office, along with valid ID proof - Aadhaar Card or Voter Card.

A winner has to surrender the ticket within 30 days from the declaration of Karunya KR549 results to claim the prize money. The winners cannot claim their prize money without completing the verification process. Those who win more than Rs 5000 in the KR 549 draw will have to run through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office to receive the prize amount. Those who win less than Rs 5000 can easily claim the prize money from any registered lottery shop in Kerala.