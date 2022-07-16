'Keep rising and shining': Virat Kohli posts heart-warming reply to Babar Azam

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday gave a heartwarming response to Babar Azam’s tweet, where the Pakistan skipper backed Kohli to come good despite his inconsistent form recently.

"This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli,” Babar had tweeted recently, backing the Delhi cricketer.

On the eve of the third ODI between England and India in Manchester, Kohli replied to Azam’s tweet, saying: "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

Later, Babar called Kohli one of the ‘best players’ while explaining the reason behind his tweet.

"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s first Test against Sri Lanka.

Kohli has scored just 28 runs from three limited-overs matches he has played so far, but will get an opportunity to rediscover his form back when India play England in the third and final ODI on Sunday. Apart from Babar, Kohli has received backing from Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler among others.