'Keep it simple': Rohit Sharma shares his ‘mantra’ behind recent success as Indian captain

Indian captain Rohit Sharma believes that keeping things simple and focussing on the roles, each individual player is assigned, will lead to better results for team India.

A series of tough competitions is waiting for team India in the coming days. First, is the Asia Cup starting from 27 August. The ICC T20 World Cup is also slated to be held in October this year.

The BCCI is eyeing to build a concrete squad with the players who have shown good form in the shortest format in recent times. The 18-man squad for the Asia Cup has already been announced.

The second-string Indian unit, under the captaincy of KL Rahul, is now playing a three-match One Day International series against Zimbabwe, while most of the big names, including designated skipper Rohit Sharma, have been rested.

Sharma, along with head coach Rahul Dravid, is now focusing on the strategies for the upcoming tournaments. As captain, Rohit Sharma has just come out of a confident T20I series win against the West Indies. The Men in Blue outplayed the Islanders in four of the five T20Is.

The official Star Sports Twitter handle shared a clip of the interview, captioned, “Step 1 to keep us Believing in India- Keep it simple! Hear more about Rohit Sharma’s mantras to a successful captaincy in an exclusive interview.”

Watch:

Step 1⃣ to keep us Believing in - ! Hear more about @ImRo45's mantras to a successful captaincy in an exclusive interview on #FollowTheBlues. Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZAPM11IUwr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2022



According to him, leading Mumbai Indians on a major stage like IPL has been very beneficial for him. For India, he just wants the team to play simple cricket and the results will follow. “My aim is to keep things simple and not complicate it,” he said.

The Indian opener has asked every member of the unit to focus on their respective roles and it can remove confusion among them. He noted, “Last thing you want is confusion, especially, when you are playing a high profile tournament.” He again mentioned before conclusion that keeping things simple will bring more results to them.

Since being shared, the clip has earned more than 19,000 views on Twitter and over 700 likes. Fans have shown their love and faith for the Indian skipper in the comments section.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.