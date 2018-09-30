Karun Nair says it was a 'difficult situation' after team management overlooked him in England
Karun Nair said it was difficult for him to handle the situation after he was overlooked in favour of Hanuma Vihari in The Oval Test against England.
Karun Nair made the headlines in November 2016 when he became the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Test cricket. Nair slammed 303 not out in the Chennai Test as India registered a resounding victory over England by an innings and 75 runs.
However, since then the Karnataka batsman has only featured in just three more Tests for India. He last played for India in March 2017 in the 4th Test against Australia at Dharamsala, which the home team won by eight wickets. On Saturday, the 26-year-old was on Saturday also left out from India's squad for the home series against Windies.
File image of Karun Nair. Reuters
Nair was also part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian touring side which played five Tests in England but failed to gain any game time as India decided to play only five batsmen in first four Tests. When the opportunity came in the fifth and final Test, Hanuma Vihari was preferred ahead of Nair despite the former being included in the squad for the final two Tests.
In an interview with Cricbuzz, Nair has now admitted that it was a "difficult situation" for him to handle after being overlooked by the team management.
“It is difficult, naturally for a human being, it's difficult to handle that situation (being overlooked for someone who comes into the squad from the outside), or to take that as a human being. But the team management and everyone else involved make a decision, and me as a player has to accept it. There's nothing else I can do,” Nair said before the squad for the Windies series was announced.
Nair revealed that he hasn't had any conversations with the team management over why he didn't play in any of the matches of the England Test series.
Nair also said that it's time for people to move on from triple century and focus on the future.
"It's been two years already and I think it's time we moved on. The past is gone and we have to look ahead to what's ahead; I don't think it should be a disadvantage at all. For all, it can only be an advantage, people know what I can do now, I don't need to prove it to myself or to anyone that I can score runs at the international level because I have done it before. That kind of self-confidence I have, and I don't need to prove it to anyone," said Nair.
Despite not playing an international match for 18 months, Nair is confident of returning to the international fold soon. He added that it's not difficult for him to stay motivated as he's as hungry as ever and whenever he gets an opportunity, he will like to grab it both hands.
Nair also lead the Board Presidents XI side against the Windies, where he scored 29 in the two-day warm-up game.
Updated Date:
Sep 30, 2018
