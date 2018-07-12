Karun Nair-led India A skittled out for 192 after Raymon Reifer's five-wicket haul in second unofficial Test against West Indies A
India A once again struggled in the first innings, folding up for 192 in response to Windies A's 302 on day two of the second unofficial Test in Taunton.
Press Trust of India
July 12, 2018
Taunton: India A once again struggled in the first innings, folding up for 192 in response to Windies A's 302 on day two of the second unofficial Test in Taunton.
File image of India's Karun Nair. AP
Windies A could only add a run to their overnight score, ending at 302 in 90.5 overs Shamarh Brooks scoring an unbeaten 122.
Like the previous game, Indian batsmen had a hard time facing the red ball in the first innings.
Raymon Reifer (5/50) and Oshane Thomas (3/66) wrecked the Indian innings that lasted 48 overs.
In the absence of openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, Ravikumar Samarth (10) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (23) did not make the most of the opportunity.
Captain Karun Nair (42) and Ankit Bawne (43 not out) were the only ones to show some resistance against the Windies A attack.
Rishabh Pant (3), playing his first game of the series, lasted only 13 balls.
At the time of writing, Windies A had made a promising start in their second innings, reaching 40 for no loss in 13 overs.
The first unofficial Test had ended in a draw after India A amassed 609 for six following their 133 in the first innings.
Updated Date:
Jul 12, 2018
