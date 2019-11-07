First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st ODI Nov 06, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
PAK in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
ENG in NZ Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
McLean Park, Napier
PAK in AUS Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Karnataka Premier League: KSCA suspends Belagavi Panthers over spot-fixing scandal

As the spot-fixing rocked Karnataka Premier League, the state cricket association on Thursday announced the suspension of Belagavi Panthers franchise, whose owner Ali Ashfaq Thara is among the six people arrested so far in connection with the scandal.

Press Trust of India, Nov 07, 2019 19:46:44 IST

As the spot-fixing scandal rocked Karnataka Premier League, the state cricket association on Thursday announced the suspension of Belagavi Panthers franchise, whose owner Ali Ashfaq Thara is among the six people arrested so far in connection with the scandal.

The announcement came on a day when CM Gautam, a first- class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi of Bellary Tuskers, were arrested for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix matches in the KPL.

Karnataka Premier League: KSCA suspends Belagavi Panthers over spot-fixing scandal

Representational image.

So far six people have been arrested over the scandal that came to light with the arrest of Thara recently.

"Based on the initial investigation report, the KSCA has suspended the owners of franchise - Belagavi Panthers, one of the franchise of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL). In case they are found guilty, their franchise will be terminated," the Karnataka Cricket Association said in a statement here.

The KSCA said that any other franchise, players, match officials and support staff who are arrested with a prima facie evidence of their involvement in any illegal activity will be suspended immediately and if found guilty, appropriate and stringent action will be taken forthwith.

The state cricket body said it has been extending all possible cooperations to the investigating police in unearthing any such incidents and for taking appropriate action against those who have committed illegal acts.

Asserting that it was committed to organising cricket tournaments which are fair and transparent that would enhance the credibility of the sport, the brand and the organisation, the KSCA said it cannot condone any illegal activities such as betting and match-fixing.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 19:46:44 IST

Tags : Abrar Qazi, Ali Ashfaq Thara, Belagavi Panthers, CM Gautam, Karnataka Premier League, KSCA

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all