Kapil's Devils' Day of Glory: Read a comic on Team India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win
On 25 June 1983, the Indian cricket team led by captain Kapil Dev faced of against West Indies at Lord's, for the final of the Prudential Cup. That match marked India's first-ever Cricket World Cup win. On its 37th anniversary, sports writer and caricaturist Austin Coutinho looks back on the highlights of India's victory.
Also read — Thought had no scope after being bowled out for 183: Kris Srikkanth on 1983 World Cup final win
Updated Date:
Jun 25, 2020 11:14:42 IST
