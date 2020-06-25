On 25 June 1983, the Indian cricket team led by captain Kapil Dev faced off against West Indies at Lord's, for the final of the Prudential Cup. That match marked India's first-ever Cricket World Cup win. On its 37th anniversary, sports writer and caricaturist Austin Coutinho looks back on the highlights of India's victory.

Also read — Thought had no scope after being bowled out for 183: Kris Srikkanth on 1983 World Cup final win

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 11:14:42 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.