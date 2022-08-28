Kapil Dev urges Virat Kohli to play 'as many matches' as possible to regain form ahead of T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli returns to action after an extended break when India take on Pakistan in the second match of the 2022 Asia Cup, and batting superstar will hope to regain form in the marquee clash after going through an extended lean patch.

Kohli had skipped India’s tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe after a lean run with the bat in England and in IPL 2022 before that, and will hope to take the field on Sunday a lot fresher, with renewed energy and with the aim of making an impact with the bat as the Men in Blue eye redemption against the team that had handed them a 10-wicket thrashing in the T20 World Cup last year.

Former India captain Kapil Dev, meanwhile, has dismissed talk of the Asia Cup being a “last audition” or sorts for Kohli and has urged the senior member of the team to play as many matches in the build-up to the mega event that takes place in Australia later this year.

“We shouldn’t even think about it. If we use terms like last audition, or last chance, I don’t think that is right. I just want to say to him that he should keep on playing matches. Sometimes, you shouldn’t be taking too many breaks. He is a professional and he should not have that problem.

“I personally feel he should play as many matches and as many matches he can play. That’s more important. When you start scoring runs, then the thought process changes,” Dev was quoted as saying on Uncut.

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, with Hong Kong the third team in the 2022 Asia Cup, and in all likelihood will also face each other in the Super 4 stage of the tournament — in which the top two teams from each of the two groups will face each other in round-robin format.

The arch-rivals could face each other for a third time — in the final in Dubai on 11 September — should they finish on top at the end of the Super 4 fixtures.

