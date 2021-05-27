Kapil Dev roots for ‘three-Test finals’ to decide World Test Championship winner

As Test teams of India and New Zealand look to compete for the trophy of the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC), former captain Kapil Dev has spoken about his thoughts on the much-awaited contest.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kapil said that he would have preferred ‘three-Test finals’ to decide such an important title.

Kapil said, "...It (WTC) is something the ICC has done to popularise Test matches. There will be good cricket for the public, I am sure. I feel three-Test finals would have been great.”

The former captain of the Indian cricket team who led it to victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup believes that India has a superior batting side ahead of the finals of WTC. He added that the quality of batsmen will stand out in the final.

The India vs New Zealand Test match will take place from 18 June to 22 June. The ICC WTC final will be held at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

Kapil also indicated that the focus will be on the performance of Rishabh Pant. Giving advice to the left-handed batsman, he advised that the Indian wicket-keeper/batsman should seek to hit every ball and must spend more time in the middle.

Speaking about the current skipper, the former captain and all-rounder added that he expects Virat to excel and cautioned him against aggression. Kapil believes that the captain should wait for his ‘moments of dominance’.