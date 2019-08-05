Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee gets green signal from BCCI's legal team to appoint next coach
Regarding the conduct of BCCI elections on 22 October, Rai said that 26 state associations are fully Lodha compliant and have appointed their electoral officers for the state unit polls.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 33 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs RTW Dindigul Dragons beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs VBKV Chepauk Super Gillies beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 61 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
- Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SL Vs BAN Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 6th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs VBKV - Aug 5th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs RTW - Aug 6th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs LKK - Aug 7th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rise in pan-Islamist militancy in Kashmir, possible Taliban rule in Afghanistan: BJP couldn't have picked a worse time to scrap Article 370, 35A
-
Amit Shah moves proposal to scrap Article 370; Mehbooba mourns 'darkest day in Indian democracy'; BJP leaders hail 'historical day'
-
Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests cause transport chaos with more than 100 flights cancelled today
-
Maharashtra rains: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Pune for next 5 days
-
Anushka Sharma's decision to take sabbatical from acting shows actors like her rise above fear of irrelevance
-
Citi Open 2019: Nick Kyrgios wins sixth title and it is time we stopped expecting him to ‘come of age’
-
Sensex tanks over 418 points due to intense selling in banking, finance and metal stocks amid Kashmir uncertainty
-
Dalit writing, global contexts: Re-examining the legacy of Lal Singh Dil, Punjab's 'Poet of the Revolution'
-
Indian states demand payment for ecosystem services: An idea whose time has come
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
New Delhi: The Kapil Dev-led panel has got the green light from the BCCI's legal team to appoint the next coach of the men's side by mid-August, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai said on Monday.
Besides the country's first World Cup-wining skipper Dev, the newly appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprises Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy.
Representational image of BCCI. AFP
Regarding the conduct of BCCI elections on 22 October, Rai said that 26 state associations are fully Lodha compliant and have appointed their electoral officers for the state unit polls.
The CoA met in the capital to discuss a host of issues ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on 8 August, and screening the conflict of interest declaration form topped its agenda.
"We have checked (the declaration form). It is fine. All clear," Rai said when asked if the CAC has got the mandate to appoint the next chief coach.
He added that the "CAC's decision will be final and the meeting (interview) with shortlisted candidates will happen in middle of August followed by appointment. Their terms of reference is already there."
On the election front, Rai seemed confident that his team has made significant progress.
"We will be going to consult with the amicus. 26 states can have their elections and four more are fully compliant but yet to appoint the electoral officer. Obviously those who will be compliant will only be allowed to vote in BCCI elections," Rai said.
The current support staff comprising incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension following the World Cup, covering the ongoing West Indies tour from 3 August to 3 September.
The trio of Dev, Gaekwad and Shantha, then called an ad-hoc committee, had appointed WV Raman as the women's team coach in December.
Updated Date:
Aug 05, 2019 18:08:23 IST
Also See
CoA asks BCCI ethics officer DK Jain to review appointment of national women's team head coach WV Raman
BCCI picks new India head coach: CAC members submit declaration forms on 'conflict of interest' ahead candidate interviews
Bowling coach Bharat Arun likely to retain position, batting coach Sanjay Bangar could be axed, says report