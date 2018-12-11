Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy to interview candidates for India women's cricket team coach post
The interviews for the head coach post of Indian women's cricket team will be conducted on 20 December at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
New Delhi: The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed the formation of an ad-hoc committee, comprising India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, former opener Anshuman Gaekwad and ex-Indian women cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy, to pick the head coach of the Indian women's team.
The interviews will be conducted on 20 December at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
File image of Kapil Dev. AFP
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the ad-hoc committee to conduct the interviews of the eligible candidates for the selection of head coach for Team India (Senior Women)," the board announced in a statement.
The Indian women's team was recently embroiled in a controversy after the World T20 semi-final exit.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side failed to reach the final after going down meekly to England in the semis, post which veteran batswoman Mithali Raj lashed out at the current coach Ramesh Powar's behaviour towards her, describing it as "unfair and discriminatory".
The deadline for applying for the women's team head coach expires on 14 December and till now the names of former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar and ex-South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs have been doing the rounds.
Updated Date:
Dec 11, 2018
