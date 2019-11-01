Kane Williamson's bowling action found to be legal after assessment, can continue bowling in international cricket, says ICC
The right-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner came under scrutiny in Galle during a Test that Sri Lanka won by six wickets.
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NED Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Scotland beat Oman by 5 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs OMA Oman beat Hong Kong by 12 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs UAE Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 90 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs NAM - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 3rd, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 3rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Israeli Pegasus snooping case: Number of activists who confirmed being contacted by WhatsApp over surveillance rises to 20
-
Ajit Pawar says NCP and ally Congress will sit in Opposition as BJP, Shiv Sena squabble over govt formation in Maharashtra
-
ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC's attacking display results in first win of season; Mumbai humiliated on home turf
-
Terminator: Dark Fate movie review — The third attempt to build a trilogy is a 'spectacular misfire on all fronts'
-
A fascinating new history of Dara Shukoh delves into the life, ideas of Mughal scion who would have been king
-
Core sector growth shrinks 5.2% in September: With economy showing more signs of stress, Q2 GDP set to be damp squib
-
Wayanad's agrarian and tourism prospects increasingly threatened by climate change
-
Kerala witnesses heavy rains due to Cyclone Maha; one dead, five injured, over 2,060 people shifted to 20 relief camps across state
-
China warns it won't tolerate dissent against Hong Kong's governing system as it lays out plans to boost patriotism in crisis-hit city
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Wellington: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's bowling action was given the all-clear Friday after he was reported during the first Test against Sri Lanka in August.
The right-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner came under scrutiny in Galle during a Test that Sri Lanka won by six wickets.
He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in England last month, where his action met the elbow extension angle permitted under ICC rules.
"The International Cricket Council today confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been found to be legal, and he can continue bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.
Williamson is not playing in the ongoing home Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up.
England won the opening game on Friday by seven wickets.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 01, 2019 14:55:22 IST
Also See
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of T20I series against England due to hip injury
India vs South Africa: Hosts take huge lead at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table after completing 3-0 clean sweep
New Zealand vs England: Visitors have moved on from World Cup victory, says newly-appointed coach Chris Silverwood