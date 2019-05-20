First Cricket
Kane Richardson, Australia bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Richardson looks to step in at the right time for defending champions

Six months ago Kane Richardson was not even in the frame to represent Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. A fortnight ago, he was still not part of the 15-man squad, but an injury to Jyhe Richardson has presented him an opportunity to don the yellow cap.

Gaurav Joshi, May 20, 2019 22:01:49 IST

Tall, skinny and with an angular run-up to the crease, Richardson came up through the under-age systems before debuting for South Australia at the tender age of 19. It was his ability to bowl yorkers and crafty slower balls that led to him being picked for the national team in 2013.

File image of Kane Richardson. Reuters

File image of Kane Richardson. Reuters

In six years, Richardson has played only 20 ODI’s picking up 28 wickets at average of 32.82. His career has had no continuity, but his skill set has always been highly recognised in the setup. Richardson was on the fringe of the 2015 World Cup team, but eventually the selectors decided to pick Pat Cummins.

Richardson had a torrid time in England last year as Australia was whitewashed five nil. Many exporters believed it would be the end of his career, but an impressive Big Bash season for the Melbourne Renegades propelled him back into the international reckoning.

Two matches against Pakistan in March were enough for the selectors to include Richardson as part of the back-up squad. Now, he gets a chance to showcase his skills on the high stage. Australia is yet to find a death over specialist to partner Mitchell Starc and Richardson could well be the answer.

Having played for various franchises in the IPL along with his decade long experience Richardson will be fantastic addition into the squad.

